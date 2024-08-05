Renal Select
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the the dog's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
COMPOSITION : Rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, fish oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold extract (source of lutein).Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 46 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.6 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 60 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 152 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 12.5% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 4.4% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.6% - Phosphorus: 0.3% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential Fatty Acid (Linoleic Acid): 3.87% - EPA/DHA: 0.47%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|6
|121
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|8
|150
|1+5/8
|132
|1+4/8
|114
|1+2/8
|10
|177
|2
|156
|1+6/8
|135
|1+4/8
|15
|240
|2+5/8
|212
|2+3/8
|183
|2
|20
|298
|3+2/8
|262
|2+7/8
|227
|2+4/8
|25
|353
|3+7/8
|310
|3+3/8
|268
|3
|30
|404
|4+3/8
|356
|3+7/8
|307
|3+3/8
|35
|454
|5
|399
|4+3/8
|345
|3+6/8
|40
|502
|5+4/8
|441
|4+7/8
|381
|4+1/8
|45
|548
|6
|482
|5+2/8
|416
|4+4/8
|50
|593
|6+4/8
|522
|5+6/8
|451
|5
|55
|637
|7
|560
|6+1/8
|484
|5+2/8
|60
|680
|7+4/8
|598
|6+4/8
|517
|5+5/8
|65
|722
|7+7/8
|635
|7
|549
|6
|70
|763
|8+3/8
|672
|7+3/8
|580
|6+3/8
|75
|804
|8+7/8
|707
|7+6/8
|611
|6+6/8
|80
|844
|9+2/8
|742
|8+1/8
|641
|7