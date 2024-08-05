Satiety Weight Management

Satiety Weight Management

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

50g

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image