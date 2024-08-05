Satiety Weight Management
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 195g
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging conrol
Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, molluscs and crustaceans.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 290 IU, E1 (Iron): 6.5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 2.0% - Crude ash: 1.0% - Crude fibres: 2.0% - Moisture: 83.0% - metabolisable energy: 579KCal/Kg.
|Ideal weight
|Start of the diet
|-
|After 4 weeks
|-
|Weight maintenance
|-
|(kg)
|gram
|can 410 g
|gram
|can 410 g
|gram
|can 410 g
|2
|191
|2/4
|164
|2/4
|180
|2/4
|4
|321
|3/4
|275
|3/4
|303
|3/4
|6
|435
|1
|373
|1
|410
|1
|8
|540
|1 + 1/4
|463
|1 + 1/4
|509
|1 + 1/4
|10
|638
|1 + 2/4
|547
|1 + 1/4
|602
|1 + 2/4
|15
|865
|2
|741
|1 + 3/4
|815
|2
|20
|1 073
|2 + 2/4
|920
|2 + 1/4
|1 012
|2 + 2/4
|25
|1 268
|3
|1 087
|2 + 3/4
|1 196
|3
|30
|1 454
|3 + 2/4
|1 247
|3
|1 371
|3 + 1/4
|35
|1 633
|4
|1 399
|3 + 2/4
|1 539
|3 + 3/4
|40
|1 805
|4 + 2/4
|1 547
|3 + 3/4
|1 701
|4 + 1/4
|45
|1 971
|4 + 3/4
|1 690
|4
|1 859
|4 + 2/4
|50
|2 133
|5 + 1/4
|1 828
|4 + 2/4
|2 011
|5
|55
|2 291
|5 + 2/4
|1 964
|4 + 3/4
|2 160
|5 + 1/4
|60
|2 446
|6
|2 096
|5
|2 306
|5 + 2/4