This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
EPA&DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Sensitivity Control dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Selected sources of protein and carbohydrate. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed Sensitivity Control dry for 3 to 8 weeks. If signs of intolerance disappear, this diet can be used indefinitely.