Sensitivity Control Duck with Rice
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
12 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: - management - diagnosis: food elimination trial • Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) • Chronic pruritus • Chronic diarrhea NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF • Acute pancreatitis* • Growth, gestation/lactation *may be fed in case of chronic pancreatitis
Selected protein
Duck and rice are rarely involved in food allergy and are highly digestible. This approach reduces the risk of allergic reaction in the dog.
Skin barrier
Specially formulated complex of nutrients targeting the reduction of water loss through the skin to strengthen the barrier effect of the skin.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Digestive health
Adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system.
|Weight of dog (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Number of can
|Number of can
|Number of can
|5
|3/4
|2/4
|2/4
|10
|1
|1
|3/4
|20
|2
|1+3/4
|1+2/4
|30
|2+2/4
|2+1/4
|2
|40
|3+1/4
|2+3/4
|2+2/4