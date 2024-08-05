Sensitivity Control Duck with Rice

Sensitivity Control Duck with Rice

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

12 x 410g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a vet
PRODUCT DETAILS

RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: - management - diagnosis: food elimination trial • Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) • Chronic pruritus • Chronic diarrhea NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF • Acute pancreatitis* • Growth, gestation/lactation *may be fed in case of chronic pancreatitis

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Selected protein

Duck and rice are rarely involved in food allergy and are highly digestible. This approach reduces the risk of allergic reaction in the dog.

Skin barrier

Specially formulated complex of nutrients targeting the reduction of water loss through the skin to strengthen the barrier effect of the skin.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Digestive health

Adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION