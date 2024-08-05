Skin Support
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin support
A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
COMPOSITION: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, aloe vera extract (0.06%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin C: 280 mg, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 129 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Curcumine extract: 4.4 g - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibres: 3.4%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 30.4 g - EPA/DHA: 6.0 g - Omega 3: 12.0 g - Omega 6: 33.5 g - Taurine: 1.8 g.