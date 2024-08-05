Skin Support

Skin Support

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

7kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Skin support

A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image