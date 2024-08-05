VHN Dog Skintopic Small Dogs

PRODUCT DETAILS

What is Environmental Atopic Dermatitis? - Allergens: can be found in pollen, animal dander, plants, insects, dust, etc. - Abnormal skin barrier function allows the allergen to break throuht the skin barrier and stimulater the immune system - The inflammation triggered by atopic dermatitis can cause skin redness, rashes, chronicotitis, darkening of the skin and recurrent infections RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF: • Canine atopic dermatitis (skin lesions and otitis externa) • Skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: - Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis - Pyodermatitis NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF • Growth, gestation/lactation • Cardiac issues • Hypertension • Adrenal disorders • Dogs weighing less than 10kg * In association with any relevant treatment (such as antiparasitic/ antibiotic treatment).

