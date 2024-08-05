VHN Dog Skintopic Small Dogs
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult small dogs. Royal Canin Skintopic Small Dog is specially formulated to assist in the management of skin problems and environmental allergies in adult dogs. The diet helps support the skin's natural defences and skin repair function thanks to complex of nutrients including Licorice, curcumin, vitamin C and taurine.
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
ITCHING RELIEF
Scientifically proven to relieve itchy skin, improving quality of life in dogs sensitive to environmental allergens.
SKIN SOOTHING
Helps to sooth sensitive skin and support healthy digestion.
SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Formulated with unique complexes to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and immunity.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|56
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|2.5
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|3
|76
|6/8
|67
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|3.5
|85
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|4
|94
|1
|83
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|4.5
|102
|1 + 1/8
|90
|1
|78
|7/8
|5
|111
|1 + 1/8
|98
|1
|84
|7/8
|5.5
|119
|1 + 2/8
|105
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|6
|127
|1 + 3/8
|112
|1 + 1/8
|97
|1
|6.5
|135
|1 + 3/8
|119
|1 + 2/8
|103
|1 + 1/8
|7
|143
|1 + 4/8
|126
|1 + 3/8
|108
|1 + 1/8
|7.5
|150
|1 + 5/8
|132
|1 + 3/8
|114
|1 + 2/8
|8
|158
|1 + 5/8
|139
|1 + 4/8
|120
|1 + 2/8
|8.5
|165
|1 + 6/8
|145
|1 + 4/8
|125
|1 + 2/8
|9
|172
|1 + 6/8
|152
|1 +5/8
|131
|1 +3/8
|9.5
|179
|1 + 7/8
|158
|1 +5/8
|136
|1 + 3/8
|10
|186
|2
|164
|1 + 6/8
|142
|1 + 4/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
What is Environmental Atopic Dermatitis? - Allergens: can be found in pollen, animal dander, plants, insects, dust, etc. - Abnormal skin barrier function allows the allergen to break throuht the skin barrier and stimulater the immune system - The inflammation triggered by atopic dermatitis can cause skin redness, rashes, chronicotitis, darkening of the skin and recurrent infections RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF: • Canine atopic dermatitis (skin lesions and otitis externa) • Skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: - Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis - Pyodermatitis NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF • Growth, gestation/lactation • Cardiac issues • Hypertension • Adrenal disorders • Dogs weighing less than 10kg * In association with any relevant treatment (such as antiparasitic/ antibiotic treatment).