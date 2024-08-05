Urinary S/O
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
2kg
7.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 16.0% (min.), Crude Fat 15.0% (min.), Calcium 0.400% (min.), Phosphorus 0.400% (min.), Ash 6.9% (max.), Crude Fiber 3.3% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), Magnesium 0.05%, EPA/DHA 0.21%.
COMPOSITION: corn, rice, animal fat (poultry fat), dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), corn gluten, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), powdered cellulose, soybean oil, fish oil, fructo oligosaccharide, glycerin fatty acids, wheat, marigold extract. No animal medicine included.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 36 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 47 mg, E6 (Zinc): 147 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives:acidifier, Antioxidants.