Urinary S/O

Urinary S/O

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Low magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image