Urinary S/O - Can
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
1 x 200g
1 x 410g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
COMPOSITION: pork by-products, poultry by-products, chicken meat, sunflower oil refined, powdercellulose, maize flour, starch mixture, minerals, pork blood products, caramelised sugars, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 190 IU, E1 (Iron): 3.4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.24 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg - Technological additives: Sodium bisulfate: 0.56 g.