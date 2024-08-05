Urinary S/O in Gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite Dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine Dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
COMPOSITION: pork by-products, poultry by-products, wheat flour, sunflower oil refined, corn starch mixture vital wheat gluten, powder cellulose, pork blood products, minerals, fish oil, marigold meal, yeasts and part thereof.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 210 IU, E1 (Iron): 3.5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 11 mg - Technological additives: (acidity regulator) Sodium bisulfate: 1.107 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8% - Fat content: 5.5% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 1.2% - Moisture: 79% - Taurine (total): 0.115% - Calcium: 0.15% - Phosphorus: 0.14% - Sodium: 0.27% - Magnesium: 0.012% - Potassium: 0.15% - Chloride: 0.37% - Sulfur: 0.2% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%. Protein sources: chicken meats - chicken by-products - pork by-products - pork blood products - wheat gluten.