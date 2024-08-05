Urinary S/O Aging 7+

Urinary S/O Aging 7+

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Urinary tract health

Effective struvite stone dissolution and specifically formulated to help prevent up to 80% of all urinary stones.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION