Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
1 x 100g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION: poultry by-products, pork by-products, wheat flour, corn starch mixture. vital wheat gluten, , pork blood products, powder cellulose, minerals, sunflower oil refined, marigold meal, yeasts and part thereof.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 180 IU, E1 (Iron): 2 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.8 mg, E6 (Zinc): 8 mg - Technological additives: (acidity regulator) Sodium bisulfate: 1.1 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8% - Fat content: 3.6% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 1% - Moisture: 80% - Taurine (total): 0.1% - Calcium: 0.14% - Phosphorus: 0.13% - Sodium: 0.24% - Magnesium: 0.01% - Potassium: 0.15% - Chloride: 0.35% - Sulfur: 0.2% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.3% - Protein sources: chicken meats - chicken by-products - pork by-products - pork blood products - wheat gluten.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|2
|181g
|2
|152g
|1+1/2
|4
|304g
|3
|256g
|2+1/2
|6
|412g
|4
|347g
|3+1/2
|8
|512g
|5
|431g
|4+1/2
|10
|605 g
|6
|509 g
|5
|15
|820 g
|8
|691 g
|7
|20
|1018 g
|10
|857 g
|8+1/2
|25
|1203 g
|12
|1013 g
|10
|30
|1379 g
|14
|1161 g
|11+1/2
|35
|1548 g
|15+1/2
|1304 g
|13
|40
|1711 g
|17
|1441 g
|14+1/2