Urinary S/O Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Tartar control
Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 18.0% (min.), Crude Fat 15.0% (min.), Calcium 0.560% (min.), Phosphorus 0.560% (min.), Ash 8.1% (max.), Crude Fiber 3.4% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), Magnesium 0.06%.
COMPOSITION: rice, corn, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), animal fat (poultry fat), minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), wheat gluten*, powdered cellulose, corn gluten, soybean oil, fish oil, fructo oligosaccharide, marigold extract, wheat. No animal medicine included.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 146 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.04 mg - Preservatives:acidifier, Antioxidants.