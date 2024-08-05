Urinary UC
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urate control
A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.
Cystine control
A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.
Skin barrier
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
rice, maize flour, wheat flour, animal fats, egg powder, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, minerals, vegetable fibres, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: egg powder, wheat gluten, maize gluten.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 63 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 66 mg, E6 (Zinc): 147 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.16 mg - - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Protein: 18.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 2.2% - Total sulphur amino acids : 0.89% - Sodium: 0.3% - Potassium: 0.9% - Chlorides: 0.55% - Sulphur: 0.3% - Urine alkalising substances: calcium carbonate: 1.77%- potassium citrate: 0.2%.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 160 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 32 - Crude ash (max) 58. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
protein selected for its very high digestibility.