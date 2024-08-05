Urinary UC

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urate control

A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.

Cystine control

A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

