Preparing your home for your new puppy

Securing your garden for your new puppy

Once preparations have been made indoors, checks should be carried out on any outside spaces your puppy will have access to.

Repair any gaps in the fence - If you have a fence around your garden, or a gate that will protect your puppy from the road, then you need to check it closely for any holes or gaps where your puppy could escape and make sure that these are securely blocked.

Remove poisonous plants - Check the plants in your garden to make sure they’re not poisonous if your puppy was to ingest them. Some plants which are dangerous to dogs include Ficus, Cyclamen, Holly, Mistletoe, Dieffenbachia, Philodendron, Aloe, Narcissus, Hyacinth, Iris, Azalea, Rhododendron, Oleander, Poinsettia and Sweet Pea.

Review your fertilisers - It's important to make sure any chemical fertilisers, herbicides and insecticides are out of reach to prevent your puppy from ingesting any of them.

Store garden tools away - If you use any garden tools, particularly anything sharp, then it's important to store them away somewhere that your puppy wouldn’t be able to reach.

Another important way to prepare your home for the arrival of a new puppy is to make sure you have easy access to the emergency vet number. This could either be displayed somewhere in the house or saved in your mobile phone to ensure you can call them quickly if your puppy becomes ill or hurts themselves in the home.

By carrying out a number of checks in advance and getting your home ready in the right way, you can help your puppy be safe and comfortable in their new environment.