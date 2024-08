Preparing your home for your new puppy

When your puppy arrives home they'll have to get used to a new environment, new people and maybe even other dogs. However before they arrive there are a number of necessary checks and changes that you can make to ensure that your puppy will be safe in their new space.

Puppy-proofing your home

There are a number of hazards inside your home that you may not have initially considered, however by doing some simple ‘puppy-proofing’ in advance you can make sure that you're prepared for your new puppy's arrival.