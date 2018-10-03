After the first month of your puppy’s life, you can start to wean them off their mother’s milk and onto solid food. But what do you need to take into account when choosing their very first food?

Size and breed of dog

Your puppy’s breed and size are two of the most important elements to think about when choosing their first food. Many breeds have specific energy and health requirements, and a food tailored to your puppy’s nutritional needs in this way will ensure they get everything they need to live a healthy young life.

The size of your dog has a significant influence on the sort of food they need, and a strong impact on how they eat, digest and respond to different foods. There are five different size categories for dogs:

X-small - weighing up to 4kg when adult

Small – weighing up to 10kg when adult

Medium – weighting between 11kg and 25kg when adult

Large – with an adult weight of 26-45kg

Giant – has an adult weight of over 45kg

Make sure to choose your puppy’s first food according to their likely weight when they are adult (which you can find out from their breed and by talking to your vet). The food will have been created specifically to fulfil the health needs of dogs in that category, which means you’ll be giving your puppy the best start possible.