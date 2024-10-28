Filling, lower-calorie food for sterilised dogs
Up to 14% lower in calories
Nutrition to support your sterilised dog
After sterilisation, dogs can be less active than before and have a slower metabolism. To satisfy your dog’s hunger, and avoid the health complications of them gaining extra weight, this formula allows you to offer the same volume but with reduced calories and fat.
It’s high in quality proteins to make sure your dog maintains muscle mass. An optimal combination of fibres helps them feel full, ensures a regular and healthy transit, and also improves digestion.
Sterilised - Dry and Wet
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes. They offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet while helping to maintain an ideal weight after sterilisation.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.