אקסיג'נט ארומה, חתול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש לחתולים בררניים בעלי העדפה לניחוח עשיר, מעל גיל שנה
מהי המנה הנכונה?
Aromatic attraction
Some fussy cats are most attracted by a fish-based aromatic profile. ROYAL CANIN® has developed AROMA EXIGENT, a specific formula including fish protein which creates a unique aromatic profile, to stimulate the natural preference of these cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
רכיבים: תירס, דגים מיובשים, שומן מהחי, חיטה, חלבון עופות מיובש, גלוטן תירס, אייסולאט של חלבון מהצומח, חלבונים מהחי שעברו הידרוליזה, קמח תירס, סיבים צמחיים, מינרלים, ציפת סלק, שמרים וחלקיהם, שמן סויה, שמן דגים, שמן זיפן (בוראג'), קלינופטילולייט (5 גר'\ק"ג), חומרים משמרים – חומרים נוגדי חימצון.
תוספי תזונה מוספים (לק"ג): ויטמין A – 27500 יחב"ל, ויטמין 3D – 700 יחב"ל, 1E (ברזל) – 38 מ"ג, 2E (יוד) – 3,4 מ"ג, 4E (נחושת) – 14 מ"ג, 5E (מנגן) – 50 מ"ג, 6E (אבץ) – 180 מ"ג.
ערכים תזונתיים: חלבון 33%, שומן 15%, לחות 5.5%, אפר גולמי 8.2%, סיבים גולמיים 3.3% אנרגיה מטבולית: 3870 קק"ל/ק"ג
L.I.P – חלבון בעל נעכלות גבוהה מאוד
|משקל החתול
|תת משקל
|משקל אידאלי
|עודף משקל
|3 ק"ג
|52 גרם
|44 גרם
|-
|4 ק"ג
|64 גרם
|54 גרם
|43 גרם
|5 ק"ג
|75 גרם
|63 גרם
|50 גרם
|6 ק"ג
|-
|72 גרם
|57 גרם