אקסיג'נט ארומה, חתול

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש לחתולים בררניים בעלי העדפה לניחוח עשיר, מעל גיל שנה

גדלים זמינים

4kg

Aromatic attraction

Some fussy cats are most attracted by a fish-based aromatic profile. ROYAL CANIN® has developed AROMA EXIGENT, a specific formula including fish protein which creates a unique aromatic profile, to stimulate the natural preference of these cats.

Optimal weight

Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Individual preference

Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.

פרטי המוצר

