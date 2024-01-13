בייביקט מילק

מזון באבקה לחתול

תחליף חלב מאוזן ומלא לגורי חתולים מגיל 0-2 חודשים. המזון הינו בעל הרכב תזונתי הקרוב כמה שניתן להרכב התזונתי של חלב החתולה.

גדלים זמינים

1 x 300g

פרטי המוצר
יתרונות

Harmonious growth

For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is as close as possible to queen''s milk.

Added DHA

The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk supports the development of cognitive function.

Digestive health

Babycat milk contains carefully selected ultra-digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the kitten’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The kitten''s intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) contributes to supporting digestive health.

Instant milk

With its exclusive formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely, with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula. (see the utilisation guide).

Freshpack

Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer.

מידע תזונתי