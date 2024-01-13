אינדור, חתול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש לחתולים המתגוררים בבית, מגיל 1 עד 7 שנים
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
4kg
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. Indoor 27 contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fibre content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Moderate calorie
A moderate fat content, adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats, helps maintain healthy weight.
Hairball reduction
Indoor 27 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
רכיבים: חלבון עופות מיובש, אורז, חיטה, תירס, אייסולאט של חלבון מהצומח, שומן מהחי, חלבונים מהחי שעברו הידרוליזה, קמח חיטה, סיבים צמחיים, ציפת סלק, שמרים וחלקיהם, שמן סויה, מינרלים, פרוקטו-אוליגו-סכרידים, שמן דגים, זרעי וקליפות פסיליום (0.5%), קלינופטילולייט (10 גר'\ק"ג), חומרים משמרים- חומרים נוגדי חימצון.
תוספי תזונה מוספים (לק"ג): ויטמין A – 13500 יחב"ל, ויטמין 3D – 700 יחב"ל, 1E (ברזל) – 42 מ"ג, 2E (יוד) – 4.2 מ"ג, 4E (נחושת) – 13 מ"ג, 5E (מנגן) – 55 מ"ג, 6E (אבץ) – 164 מ"ג, 8E (סלניום) – 0.09 מ"ג.
ערכים תזונתיים: חלבון 27%, שומן 13%, לחות 5.5%, אפר גולמי 7.3%, סיבים גולמיים 4% אנרגיה מטבולית: 3808 קק"ל\ק"ג
L.I.P – חלבון בעל נעכלות גבוהה מאוד מומלץ לעקוב אחר הנחיות האכלה בטבלה המבוססות על משקל הגוף ומידת הפעילות של חתולך. מספר אצווה ותאריך אחרון לשימוש מסומנים על האריזה המקורית. מומלץ להוביל ולאחסן במקום קריר ויבש. מזון יבש.
|משקל החתול
|3 ק"ג
|4 ק"ג
|5 ק"ג
|6 ק"ג
|משקל אידאלי
|45 גרם
|56 גרם
|65 גרם
|74 גרם