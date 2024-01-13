לייט ווייט קייר, חתול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש לחתולים לסיוע בשמירה על המשקל תקין
גדלים זמינים
3.5kg
10kg
Tendency to gain weight?
Does your cat have a tendency to gain weight? Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.
Light weight care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Light Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition. With several actions: - Special blend of fibres including psyllium helps increase the volume of food in the stomach, thus helping to naturally reduce spontaneous eating. - High protein content to help maintain muscle mass. - Low fat content to help limit weight gain.
Proven results / -17% / reduced calorie intake / daily average / fibres & psyllium / l-carnitine
Proven results: with exclusive use of Light Weight Care, the calorie intake is reduced by 17%* and the cat’s appetite is satisfied. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006 - Spontaneous daily consumption compared to a similar medium calorie feed for cats.
L-Carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|משקל החתול (ק"ג)
|רמת פעילות נמוכה (גרם)
|כוס מדידה
|רמת פעילות נורמלית (גרם)
|כוס מדידה
|2
|29
|3/8
|36
|3/8
|3
|38
|4/8
|48
|4/8
|4
|47
|4/8
|59
|5/8
|5
|55
|5/8
|69
|6/8
|6
|63
|6/8
|79
|7/8
|7
|70
|6/8
|88
|1
|8
|77
|7/8
|96
|1 1/8
|9
|84
|1
|105
|1 2/8
|10
|90
|1
|113
|1 2/8