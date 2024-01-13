סיאמי

סיאמי

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש מותאם לחתולים מגזע סיאמי , מעל גיל 12 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

4kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?
Exclusive formula - Omega 6 fatty acids & L-carnitine

Special siamese jaw

This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy for the narrow and long Siamese cat muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.

Lean muscular body

The Siamese has an elegant and athletic silhouette. An increased level of proteins (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) help preserve a long, slender and muscular body.

Elegant and intelligent

Long, slender and tubular body Colour-pointed mask and extremities Deep blue almond-shaped eyes

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Healthy glossy coat

The Siamese has a notable, very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.

L - Carnitine

Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.

Digestive health

Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

פרטי המוצר

