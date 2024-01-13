יורינרי קייר, חתול
Risk of urinary issues
Does your cat have a risk of urinary issues? Urinary crystals can be found even in the urine of healthy cats. Depending on several factors including pH, urinary crystals can be transformed into stones. Nutrition can be an effective way to help reduce the risk of urinary crystal formation.
Urinary care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? URINARY CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain urinary tract health. It maintains a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine. The exclusive formula creates a urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
Proven results / 2x / as effective in supporting lower urinary tract health / in 10 days / ideal mineral balance / low urinary ph
Proven results: the exclusive use of URINARY CARE is effective after 10 days: 2x* reduced risk of urinary stone formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance diet for felines - Specifically proven for struvite stones.
Encourage your cat to drink more water
Higher daily water intake results in an increased urine volume and dilution which support urinary tract health in cats.
Suitable for a healthy adult cat not under veterinary supervision for urinary issues
Should you have any doubt or any questions about your cat’s urinary health, please consult your veterinarian.
|משקל (ק"ג)
|רמת פעילות נמוכה
|כוס מדידה
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|כוס מדידה
|רמת פעילות גבוהה
|כוס מדידה
|2
|27 גרם
|2/8
|34 גרם
|3/8
|40 גרם
|3/8
|3
|36 גרם
|3/8
|45 גרם
|4/8
|54 גרם
|5/8
|4
|44 גרם
|4/8
|55 גרם
|5/8
|66 גרם
|6/8
|5
|52 גרם
|4/8
|65 גרם
|6/8
|78 גרם
|7/8
|6
|59 גרם
|5/8
|74 גרם
|6/8
|88 גרם
|1
|7
|66 גרם
|6/8
|82 גרם
|7/8
|99 גרם
|1
|8
|72 גרם
|6/8
|91 גרם
|1
|109 גרם
|1 1/8
|9
|79 גרם
|7/8
|98 גרם
|1
|118 גרם
|1 2/8
|10
|85 גרם
|7/8
|106 גרם
|1 1/8
|127 גרם
|1 3/8