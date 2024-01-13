אנאלרג'ניק לחתול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת חתולים בוגרים, במקרה של סימנים דרמטולוגים או סימני מערכת עיכול הנובעים מתגובה למזון (AFR), דרמטיטיס אטופי בחתולים (FAD), או מחלות מעי דלקתיות (IBD).
גדלים זמינים
2kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
In cat, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
Chronic skin issues may significantly affect cat's quality of life
Cats with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
Extensively hydrolyzed protein mostly composed of pure amino-acids
Highly digestible purified starch as the only carbohydrate source
Front-line quality processes that include DNA-tests.
|משקל החתול
|תת משקל
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|משקל עודף
|משקל עודף
|מנה מומלצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי כוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי כוסות מדידה
|מנה מולצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי כוס מדידה
|2 ק"ג
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|3 ק"ג
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|4 ק"ג
|64
|5/8
|53
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|5 ק"ג
|75
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|6 ק"ג
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|7 ק"ג
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|8 ק"ג
|104
|1 + 1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|9 ק"ג
|113
|1 + 2/8
|95
|1
|76
|6/8
|10 ק"ג
|122
|1 + 2/8
|102
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8