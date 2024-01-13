אנאלרג'ניק לחתול

אנאלרג'ניק לחתול

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת חתולים בוגרים, במקרה של סימנים דרמטולוגים או סימני מערכת עיכול הנובעים מתגובה למזון (AFR), דרמטיטיס אטופי בחתולים (FAD), או מחלות מעי דלקתיות (IBD).

גדלים זמינים

2kg

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

5A. OLIGOPEPTIDES

Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.

5B. ALLERGEN RESTRICTION

Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5D. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

2A. In cat, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs

'2B. Chronic skin issues may significantly affect cat''s quality of life'

2C. Cats with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Extensively hydrolyzed protein mostly composed of pure amino-acids

4C. Highly digestible purified starch as the only carbohydrate source

4D. Front-line quality processes that include DNA-tests.

