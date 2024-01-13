פרטי המוצר

Benefits: Early renal support / Age support / Digestive support / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is formulated to help support your senior cat’s kidneys in the early stages of Kidney Disease or renal insufficiency. This diet is formulated with antioxidants, EPA and DHA, as well as a moderate phosphorus content to help support your cat’s kidneys at the first signs of impairment. This diet is specifically designed with antioxidants and certain nutrients – such as vitamins E and C – to support your senior cat when showing the first signs of ageing. Thanks to an ideal balance of fibres and prebiotics, this formula is highly palatable and supports healthy digestions and transit. This diet also helps to create an environment unfavourable to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

