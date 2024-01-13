RENAL SELECT
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
גדלים זמינים
2kg
4kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. APPETITE STIMULATION
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble texture and shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
4A.FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4B.FORMULA FEATURES
Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.
4C.FORMULA FEATURES
Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.
4D.FORMULA FEATURES
Easy-to-chew double texture kibble with a soft center in a crunchy shell.
2A.SENSITIVITIES
An impaired kidney function prevents cats from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.
2B.SENSITIVITIES
Cats with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.
2C.SENSITIVITIES
Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
MIX-FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2.5
|43
|3/8
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|49
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3.5
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|4.5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|5/8
|59
|4/8
|47
|4/8
|5.5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6.5
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|90
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7.5
|95
|7/8
|79
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|8
|99
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|8.5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|108
|1
|90
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9.5
|112
|1
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|116
|1+1/8
|97
|7/8
|78
|6/8
פרטי המוצר
Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Appetite stimulation ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select is formulated to help support your cat’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate decreased appetite in some cats. To help stimulate your cat’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated kibble with a soft center in a crunchy shell to further appeal to your cat.. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy and three different aromatic profiles: chicken, beef, and fish, and in different texture – loaf, or as dry food with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile – Renal and Renal Special.* *Subject to product availability