Renal Special Feline Dry

Renal special is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated: - to support renal function in the case of chronic or temporary renal insufficiency, through its low level of phosphorus and high quality protein; - to reduce oxalate stone formation, through its low level of calcium and vitamin D, and its urine alkalising properties. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal special for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. For cases of temporary renal insufficiency a period of 2 to 4 weeks feeding is recommended.