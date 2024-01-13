Renal Special Feline Dry
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
50g
500g
2kg
4kg
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
CKD Dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduce renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat’s specific preference.
Renal special is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated: - to support renal function in the case of chronic or temporary renal insufficiency, through its low level of phosphorus and high quality protein; - to reduce oxalate stone formation, through its low level of calcium and vitamin D, and its urine alkalising properties. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal special for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. For cases of temporary renal insufficiency a period of 2 to 4 weeks feeding is recommended.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20800 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 47 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 61 mg, E6 (Zinc): 183 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26% - Fat content: 17% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fibres: 4.6% - Calcium: 0.62% - Phosphorus: 0.44% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.4% - Magnesium: 0.05% - Chloride: 0.79% - Sulphur: 0.5% - Vitamin D (total): 800 IU - Hydroxyproline: 0.88% - Essential fatty acids: 3.14% - EPA and DHA: 0.41% - Urine alkalising substances: potassium citrate, calcium carbonate.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's Weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|2 kg
|39g
|3/8 cup
|32g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|52g
|4/8 cup
|43g
|4/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|63g
|5/8 cup
|53g
|4/8 cup
|42g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|74g
|6/8 cup
|62g
|5/8 cup
|50g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|85g
|7/8 cup
|71g
|6/8 cup
|56g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|94g
|1 cup
|79g
|7/8 cup
|63g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|104g
|1 cup + 1/8 cup
|87g
|7/8 cup
|69g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|113g
|1 cup + 1/8 cup
|94g
|1 cup
|75g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|122g
|1 cup + 2/8 cup
|101g
|1 cup
|81g
|7/8 cup