Satiety Weight Management
מזון רטוב לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
גדלים זמינים
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Nutrients balance
Helps ensure optimal nutrients intake during weight loss
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss
Composition: poultry by-products, pork by-products, rice flour, pork blood products, powdercellulose, dried albumen, minerals, caramelised sugars, dextrose, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 235 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.23 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 2.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 84.0%.
|Cat's weight
|Start
|Start
|After 4 weeks
|After 4 weeks
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|-
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2 kg
|142
|1 + 3/4
|113
|1 + 1/4
|150
|1 + 3/4
|3 kg
|190
|2 + 1/4
|150
|1 + 3/4
|200
|2 + 1/4
|4 kg
|233
|2 + 3/4
|184
|2 + 1/4
|245
|3
|5 kg
|273
|3 + 1/4
|216
|2 + 1/2
|290
|3 + 1/2
|6 kg
|311
|3 + 3/4
|246
|3
|330
|4
|7 kg
|347
|4
|275
|3 + 1/4
|365
|4 + 1/4
|8 kg
|381
|4 + 1/2
|302
|3 + 1/2
|405
|4 + 3/4
|9 kg
|414
|4 + 3/4
|328
|3 + 3/4
|440
|5 + 1/4
|10 kg
|447
|5 + 1/4
|354
|4 + 1/4
|470
|5 + 1/2