Satiety Weight Management

מזון רטוב לחתול

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

גדלים זמינים

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

Begging control

Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals

Effective weight management

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

Nutrients balance

Helps ensure optimal nutrients intake during weight loss

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss

פרטי המוצר

