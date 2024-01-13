SENSITIVITY CONTROL
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
גדלים זמינים
3.5kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
חלבון מובחר
מספר מוגבל של מקורות חלבון מסייע בהפחתת הסיכון לאלרגיות למזון.
תמיכה בהגנת העור
מיוצר כדי לתמוך במחסום ההגנה הטבעי של העור לבריאות מיטבית של העור
תמיכה בהגנת מערכת העיכול
מכיל חומרים מזינים התומכים במערכת עיכול מאוזנת.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. In cat, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
2B. SENSITIVITIES
'2B. Chronic skin issues may significantly affect cat''s quality of life '
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. Cats with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Selected proteins sources rarely associated with food sensitivities
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|44 g
|36 g
|29 g
|3 kg
|58 g
|49 g
|39 g
|4 kg
|71 g
|60 g
|48 g
|6 kg
|95 g
|80 g
|64 g
|8 kg
|117 g
|98 g
|78 g
פרטי המוצר
Benefits: Selected protein / EPA/DHA & Skin barrier / Digestive security / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is specifically formulated to help support cats with food allergies and intolerances. To reduce the risk of food allergies, this diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. This diet is also formulated with fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin & digestion, and helps support the skin's natural protective barrier. Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability