Benefits: Selected protein / EPA/DHA & Skin barrier / Digestive security / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is specifically formulated to help support cats with food allergies and intolerances. To reduce the risk of food allergies, this diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. This diet is also formulated with fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin & digestion, and helps support the skin's natural protective barrier. Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

