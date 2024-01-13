יורינרי S/O לחתול

יורינרי S/O לחתול

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת חתולים בוגרים, במצבים של אבנים בשלפוחית השתן מסוג סטרוויט או קלציום אוקסלט

גדלים זמינים

1.5kg

3.5kg

7kg

9kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

5D. LOW MAGNESIUM

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.

5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

5B. URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

5C. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.

2B. Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.

2C. Calcium oxalate are urinary stones, which tend to form in urine having an acid to neutral pH.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus

4C. Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.

פרטי המוצר

