יורינרי S/O לחתול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת חתולים בוגרים, במצבים של אבנים בשלפוחית השתן מסוג סטרוויט או קלציום אוקסלט
גדלים זמינים
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
9kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5D. LOW MAGNESIUM
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
5B. URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
5C. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. Calcium oxalate are urinary stones, which tend to form in urine having an acid to neutral pH.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.
|משקל החתול (ק"ג)
|תת משקל
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|משקל עודף
|משקל עודף
|מנה מומלצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי כוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי כוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת לפיגרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי כוס מדידה
|2
|39
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|4/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|52
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|4
|64
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|47
|5/8
|5
|75
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|50
|5/8
|5.5
|81
|1
|67
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|1
|72
|7/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|7/8
|61
|6/8
|7
|96
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7.5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|1
|67
|6/8
|8
|105
|1 + 2/8
|88
|1
|70
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1 + 1/8
|73
|7/8
|9
|115
|1 + 3/8
|96
|1 + 1/8
|76
|7/8
|9.5
|119
|1 + 3/8
|99
|1 + 1/8
|79
|7/8
|10
|123
|1 + 3/8
|103
|1 + 2/8
|82
|1