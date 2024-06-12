Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

American Shorthair

American Shorthairs are relaxed, laid-back cats, although do still exhibit burst of playful energy, even in their older years.
About the American Shorthair

Playful, with a sweet, open expression and short, lustrous coat, the American Shorthair cat reflects the feline look of their hunting ancestors. American Shorthairs are a good-natured, easy-going cat. They’re very popular with families because of their playful nature and tolerance of children.

In general, they are intelligent and quite interested in everything around them. They enjoy the company of people, but retain their independence. This breed is known for its longevity, robust health, friendly personality and patience with dogs and other pets.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20 years
Calm / Sociable / Quiet / Intelligent / Independent / Playful

Key facts

Requires lots of space
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Needs little grooming

