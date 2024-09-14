Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Sign up now

Asian

They like to play, are very affectionate and want to be part of all aspects of their owner’s life.
Asian adult black and white

About the Asian

The Asian is a lively, outgoing cat, lithe and energetic. This breed is made up of five distinct varieties: Self, Asian Smoke, Asian Shaded, Asian Tabby and the semi-longhair version known as Tiffanie.

Generally speaking they are sociable and confident as a breed, they will live contentedly with other cats, but can be wilful. They are not particularly noisy, but can be vocal when spoken to.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 14-15 years
Lively / Sociable / Vocal / Energetic / Affectionate / Intelligent / Confident

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Good with people

Like & share this page with your friends & family