Bombay

Bombays are sweet, cuddly and outgoing, making intelligent, affectionate companions.
About the Bombay

The Bombay adapts well to busy lifestyles and usually gets along with every member of the household. The Bombay generally combines the easy-going temperament and robust nature of the American Shorthair and the social, inquisitive, lap-loving character of the Burmese.

This breed is very active and interested in everything. Their craving for company means they are unhappy if left alone, so if you are away for long periods of the day, consider getting another cat as a companion.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Intelligent / Affectionate / Sociable / Even-tempered / Active

Key facts

Needs little grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Shouldn’t be left alone

