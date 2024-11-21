Let's talk Devon Rex
“Me and my shadow” is a good summary of life with a Devon Rex. This British breed is all ears and highly affectionate to its humans. Relatively new to the cat scene, having first made an appearance in the mid-twentieth century, the Devon Rex is more than making up for lost time with a playful temperament and lively manner. This feline is the perfect choice for tight-knit families looking to include a cat in their home life.
Official name: Devon Rex
Origins: U.K. (England)
About the Devon Rex
The Devon Rex is a playful, rather mischievous cat, devoted to their owner. They are happiest when their owner is around and can join in with games. These busy little cats work well in an active household as they thrive on company.
They are a very people-orientated breed who do well in large households. They are great with children and get along with other family pets. Devons can have big appetites, so be careful to limit their food if they start to gain too much weight – especially neutered cats.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Sociable / Energetic / Affectionate / Vocal / Playful
Key facts
Needs a lot of grooming
Requires an outdoor enclosure
Good with people
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