Peterbalds are very attached to humans and love to be in your lap. These cats come in three coat types: completely Short, fine “peach-like” hairs, or a longer coat that feels like a plush, short velvet. They get on very well with other cats, dogs and children, as they have a tendency to be playful.

The Peterbald will often choose one member of the family as their favourite and become very devoted to them.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)