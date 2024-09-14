Pixiebobs are highly intelligent, sociable, active, bold cats who enjoy playing with other animals. They are an inquisitive, companionable cat, that wants to be with you and will communicate their needs to you with chirps, chitters and the occasional growl.

The Pixiebob tail can be short or medium, kinked or knotted, but always flexible and should always be handled carefully.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)