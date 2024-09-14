RagaMuffin
About the Ragamuffin
RagaMuffins are striking cats, whether the colour is solid, tabby and white, tortoiseshell or mink. They will happily live with large families, couples, elderly or single owners and make excellent, loving companions.
Affectionate and playful, these sweet-natured cats are gentle with children and get along well with other animals in the home, making them a perfect family pet. Their calm and loving temperament means they are patient with boisterous play.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Large
Loving / Affectionate / Playful / Calm
Key facts
Best suited to indoor life
Needs moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page with your friends & family