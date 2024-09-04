All you need to know about the breed



As the old expression goes, “nobody owns a cat”. But, if they did, it would probably be a Siamese.

Definitely one of the friendlier feline breeds, they revel in being with people and can often bond strongly with a single person. They also thrive on attention and interaction. In fact, in some ways, the Siamese cat temperament is more like that of a dog.

Once known as the Royal Cat of Siam, the Siamese breed has always been closely associated with Thailand, although their precise origins remain somewhat shrouded in mystery. What we do know is that they were brought over to the West in the late 19th century to a mixed reception – as no one had ever seen their like before – but that they soon became popular pets.

Not for nothing were they named the ‘Royal’ Cat of Siam. With their long, graceful body, and extended neck, they wouldn’t look out of place on the Egyptian tomb of a pharaoh. They also have slender legs, an elegant head and striking almond-shaped eyes that are a deep blue colour.

Easy to take care of, their coat is short and smooth, accentuating their lithe, muscular bodies. There are also several types of Siamese cat colours, ranging from tabby and tortoiseshell to smoke, silver and fawn.

Highly intelligent, the Siamese cat has personality in spades. They’ll be interested in everything that you’re doing and often follow their owners like a shadow. They are also surprisingly ‘chatty’ animals and will try to communicate with you in their own unique way – sounding quite unlike any other cat.

A regular fixture in popular culture, the Siamese has been depicted in paintings and books for centuries. On our screens, they have also featured in several Walt Disney films including Lady and the Tramp (1955), The Incredible Journey (1963), That Darn Cat (1965) and Aristocats (1970). More recently, one of the most popular Pokémon species was based on a Siamese cat.