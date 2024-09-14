The Singapura is a curious, extroverted, playful but non-destructive little cat, that insists on helping you with everything you do.

They are very intelligent and interactive with people and remain so even into old age. Lively and active, the Singapura is a gentle, playful cat with a soft, gentle voice. It also gets on well with other cats.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)