Turkish Vankedisi

Turkish Vankedisis like to interact with their owners and are very inquisitive.

About the Turkish Vankedisi

Turkish Vankedisis generally choose one person as their owner, with whom they form a close relationship.

They are very playful, active and talkative cats who need exercise and enjoy interactive toys. Their oval eyes are often odd in colour, with one being blue and the other amber. It is generally known that white cats are more prone to deafness and Turkish Vankedisis are no exception.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country Turkey
Coat Medium coat
Size category Large
Independent / Vocal / Active / Playful

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Prone to deafness

