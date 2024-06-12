Discover all the kitten growth routines
Caring for a growing kitten is a great responsibility. The good thing is that you don't have to do it alone. The ROYAL CANIN© Kitten growth routines will guide you on how to care for their health and wellbeing as they grow healthy towards adulthood.
Discover all the ROYAL CANIN Kitten Routines
Kitten routine Newborn 0 to 1 month
New-born kittens need special care, but there are simple ways to help you navigate the first few weeks with ease.<br class="t-last-br" />
Kitten routine Weaning - 1 to 4 months.
Weaning your kitten can feel like an intimidating process, but it doesn’t need to be if you follow the right routine. Here are 4 ways to make weaning safe and easy.<br class="t-last-br" />
Kitten routine 4 months to adulthood (12 months)
Welcoming a new kitten is exciting, but it can also be stressful for both of you. Follow this simple routine to make sure you don’t miss anything important as you start your life together!<br class="t-last-br" />
Kitten routine Neutering to adulthood.
After they’re neutered, your kitten will need the right balance of care and space. It’s a delicate and complex healing time during which their little body needs to readjust. Here are 7 ways you can help them in their healing process.
