Balanced and complete feed for cats - specially for neutered cats (from 1 to 7 years old) with a tendency to beg for food.
400g
2kg
Hunger regulation
Neutering can alter the feeding behaviour of certain cats who are less able to regulate their food intake. Appetite Control Sterilised contains a high level* of specific fibres which both satisfy the appetite of cats with a tendency to beg for food and contribute to naturally reducing the feeling of hunger. *Compared to a high quality maintenance feed.
Weight management
After neutering, energy requirements of cats decrease. Appetite Control Sterilised helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.
Urinary health
Neutered cats have an increased risk of developing urinary stones. Appetite Control Sterilised helps support a healthy urinary system by providing an adequate mineral balance.
Enriched with L-carnitine
L-carnitine is involved in fat metabolism.
|Cat weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Ideal weight
|49 g (39 g + 1 pouch)
|60 g (42 g + 1 pouch)
|70 g (52 g + 1 pouch)
|79 g (62 g + 1 pouch)
|Overweight
|39 g (21 g + 1 pouch)
|48 g (30 g + 1 pouch)
|56 g (38 g + 1 pouch)
|63 g (46 g + 1 pouch)
After neutering, your cat will go through various physical changes - at this time, a change in its diet may be required to continue to provide nutrients that support its good general health. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised contains a high level of specific fibres which both satisfy the appetite of cats like yours who may have a tendency to beg for food, as well as reducing your cat's feelings of hunger in a natural way. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised also contains a specific balance of minerals to help support and maintain your cat's healthy urinary system. Thanks to the moderate level of fat in ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised, the risk of your cat gaining excess weight is significantly reduced as the nutrients help your cat to feel satisfied and full after eating.