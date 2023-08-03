Instinctive 7+ Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for cats over 7 years of age, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">As your cat gets older, its activity levels will naturally decrease over time. ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants that help to support your cat's vitality.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Another thing that can change over time is your cat's preferences - certain food that may have been agreeable to its palate before, may no longer be satisfying your cat. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specifically formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats like yours.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an adapted phosphorus content. This helps to support your cat's healthy kidney function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ is also available in a succulent jelly.

