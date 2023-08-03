Instinctive 7+ Gravy
Wet Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats over 7 years old (thin slices in gravy)
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Vitality complex
Helps support vitality due to an exclusive antioxidant complex.
Instinctively preferred
Formulated to match the optimal macro nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
Renal health
Adapted phosphorus content.
|Cat's weight
|Wet pouches only per day
|Wet + dry food per day
|3 kg
|2+1/4 pouches
|1 pouch + 26 g dry food
|4 kg
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 36 g dry food
|5 kg
|3+1/4 pouches
|1 pouch + 45 g dry food
|6 kg
|3+3/4 pouches
|1 pouch + 54 g dry food
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for cats over 7 years of age, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">As your cat gets older, its activity levels will naturally decrease over time. ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants that help to support your cat's vitality.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Another thing that can change over time is your cat's preferences - certain food that may have been agreeable to its palate before, may no longer be satisfying your cat. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specifically formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats like yours.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an adapted phosphorus content. This helps to support your cat's healthy kidney function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ is also available in a succulent jelly.