Light Weight Care Gravy
Wet Food For Cat
Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in gravy).
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Proven results
Over 90% of cats achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks* *When following ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care nutritional program (combining dry and wet formulas). Royal Canin internal study.
Weight management program
1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Cat weight
|Pouch
|Pouch + Kibbles (g)
|4 kg
|3 + 1/2 Pouch
|1 Pouch + 44g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is a nutritionally balanced formula that is tailor-made to support adult cats with a tendency to gain weight by satisfying their hunger and helping to keep them lighter on their paws. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to help maintain your cat’s lifelong wellbeing. This formula is enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved in healthy fat metabolism, while the adapted protein content supports your cat’s muscle mass for a healthier body weight. In an internal Royal Canin study, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy proved effective for more than 90% of participating cats. To appeal to each cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care also comes in two other wet food textures: Jelly and Loaf. Light Weight Care is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your cat enjoys a combination of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure accurate portions.