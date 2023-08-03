Light Weight Care Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is a nutritionally balanced formula that is tailor-made to support adult cats with a tendency to gain weight by satisfying their hunger and helping to keep them lighter on their paws. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to help maintain your cat’s lifelong wellbeing. This formula is enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved in healthy fat metabolism, while the adapted protein content supports your cat’s muscle mass for a healthier body weight. In an internal Royal Canin study, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy proved effective for more than 90% of participating cats. To appeal to each cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care also comes in two other wet food textures: Jelly and Loaf. Light Weight Care is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your cat enjoys a combination of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure accurate portions.

Read more