PRODUCT DETAILS

If your cat is pregnant or has given birth recently, it's important that both she and her kittens have the correct nutritional support to ensure continued health for the mother, and the best start possible for the kittens.ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is formulated with the nutritional needs of the mother and her kittens in mind.Suitable for gestating/lactating queens as well as 1-4 month old kittens, this food contains a patented complex of antioxidants which help to support the kittens' natural defences.The soft texture of the kibble makes it easy for the kittens to chew and swallow, allowing them to get used to solid food as part of their diet.ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is specially enhanced for digestive tolerance as it reduces the amount of undigested nutrients. It's enriched with DHA, which is a natural omega-3 fatty acid that helps to support your kitten's general brain development.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat food is also available as an ultra soft mousse. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Read more