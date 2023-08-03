PRODUCT DETAILS

If your cat is partial to the outdoors and leads an active lifestyle, it's important to ensure that its diet effectively supports its natural defences.ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor has a high energy and calorie content to ensure it meets the nutritional requirements for cats with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Having a high-energy diet will also help your cat cope with weather changes throughout the seasons.Developed with a special formula of nutritional antioxidants, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor helps to support your cat's immune system; while the inclusion of prebiotics support the intestinal flora for optimal intestinal health.To assist strenuous movements, such as running, leaping and climbing, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor contains a combination of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support your cat's joint health.

