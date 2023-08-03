PRODUCT DETAILS

The Persian breed officially has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds! That's why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf contains a special, exclusive combination of nutrients to help support the skin's "barrier" defence role in maintaining skin health and keeping long-haired coats shiny and glossy. ROYAL CANIN Persian adult loaf has been formulated with a delicate and adapted texture for optimal palatability. It also helps maintain digestive health with a variety of highly digestible proteins and a specific blend of fibres, alongside an accurately tailored level of vitamins and minerals. The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger due to the generous coat and undercoat that envelops it. As well as feeding your Persian cat a diet of ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf, we recommend grooming and untangling your cat's fur each day. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles.

