Persian Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Persian cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Special brachycephalic jaw
This specially designed almond-shaped kibble with an optimal contact surface area is easy for the Persian cat to pick up and chew.
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids.
Long hair health
A long, luxurious coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role, and helps maintain skin health and coat beauty. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Hairball reduction
Due to the length and density of her coat, the Persian cat routinely swallows a large quantity of hair during grooming. A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage) helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
Digestive performance
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Voluptuous and regal
Immense ruff Large round head with flat profile, expressive round eyes and a cobby body.
|Cat's weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate / Active energy needs
|3 kg
|33 g (11 g + 1 pouch)
|41 g (19 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|40 g (18 g + 1 pouch)
|50 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|47 g (25 g + 1 pouch)
|59 g (37 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|54 g (32 g + 1 pouch)
|67 g (45 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The Persian cat has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds. This means that it typically needs to consume more skin-health focused nutrients than other cat breeds. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients to help the skin’s barrier defence role to maintain good skin and coat health. Due to their long fur, Persian cats are prone to the formation of hairballs, which can cause discomfort. However, thanks to ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult, loose ingested hair is eliminated, hairball formation is controlled and intestinal transit is naturally stimulated through a specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage). Digestive performance is also maintained through low indigestible proteins (L.I.P), prebiotics and omega 3 & 6 fatty acids. Not only this, but ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult’s tailor-made kibble is almond shaped with an optimal contact surface area – making it easy for Persian cats to pick up and chew. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.