Hypoallergenic
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
What is the right portion?
400g
2.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Digestive health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 153 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.5% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.3% - Crude fibres: 3.6% - Per kg: essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 46.4 g - EPA/DHA: 3.2 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 9.8 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 235 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 46 - Crude ash (max) 69. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|37 g
|31 g
|25 g
|3 kg
|50 g
|41 g
|33 g
|4 kg
|61 g
|51 g
|41 g
|6 kg
|81 g
|68 g
|54 g
|8 kg
|99 g
|83 g
|66 g
HYPOALLERGENIC DRY