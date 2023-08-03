Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Renal with Tuna CIG

Wet Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

CKD DIETARY MANAGEMENT

Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.

REDUCE RENAL WORKLOAD

Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.

METABOLIC EQUILIBRIUM

Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.

APPETITE PREFERENCE

Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat's specific preference.

